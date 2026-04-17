VWCT to present Songs for a New World

Submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Songs for a New World, a stirring musical that promises to move audiences with its soaring melodies and deeply resonant storytelling. Performances are scheduled for May 8–10 and 15–17.

About the Show

The Van Wert Civic Theatre’s next production will be May 8-10 and 15-17. Van Wert independent file photo

Songs for a New World weaves together powerful stories of individuals at life’s pivotal crossroads. This musical explores the emotional connections we forge in moments of change and uncertainty. Each song is a vivid snapshot of human experience, from heartbreak to hope. Prepare to be moved by its soaring melodies and the universal themes of growth and resilience.

Ticket information

Tickets are $16 per person. Members may purchase tickets now, and the box office will open to the general public on Thursday, April 23. Tickets may be purchased by visiting vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689

Performance Schedule

Friday and Saturday, May 8-9 and 15-16 shows will be at 7:30 p.m. May 10 and 17 will be Sunday mantinees at 2 p.m.

Meet the cast

The production features a talented ensemble of local performers:

Amanda Block

Kristin Lee

Virgo Lee

Nancy Shuffle

Laura Wells

Alyssa Wells

Nick Long

Sean Carpenter

The Van Wert Civic Theatre looks forward to bringing this unforgettable musical experience to the community.