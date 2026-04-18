Cougars compete at OG Gold Medal Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

OTTAWA — The Van Wert Cougars track and field team faced some of the area’s toughest competition Friday at the prestigious OG Gold Medal Invitational, and the Cougars rose to the challenge with several standout performances and historic achievements.

Leading the way was freshman Livie Parrish, who delivered a record-breaking performance in the high jump. Parrish cleared 5 feet, 0 inches, setting a new Van Wert freshman record while also claiming the top spot on the program’s all-time top ten list. Her jump placed her third overall in a loaded field and marked one of the most impressive performances of the meet.

Adding to the excitement in the high jump was Lily Greve, who cleared 4 feet, 10 inches. Her mark was strong enough to earn her a place on Van Wert’s all-time top ten list as well, giving the Cougars two athletes etching their names into program history in the same event.

Beyond the high jump, Van Wert showed competitiveness across the board. On the girls side, Haven Hunt sprinted to an 8th-place finish in the 100 meters and added a strong showing in the 200 meters, while the 4×200 relay team of Harper Roop, Livie Parrish, Lily Greve, and Haven Hunt posted a solid performance against a deep field.

As a team, Van Wert finished ninth. Ottawa-Glandorf was the team champion and Otesego was the runner-up.

For the boys, which finished 11th, Micah Cowan led the sprint group with a strong showing across multiple events, including the 100, 200, and 400 meters. In the distance events, Evan Keuneke highlighted the Cougars’ efforts with a 5th-place finish in the 800 meters, while the 4×800 relay team turned in a competitive race against top programs in the region.

The OG Gold Medal Invitational is widely regarded as one of the most competitive early-season meets in northwest Ohio, featuring many of the area’s top athletes and teams. For Van Wert, the meet provided an opportunity to test themselves against elite competition – and the Cougars responded with confidence and record-setting performances.

“With young talent stepping into major roles and experienced athletes continuing to contribute, Van Wert looks poised for continued success as the season progresses,” head coach Nate Hoverman said.