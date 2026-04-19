Abraham Lincoln to be discussed

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CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society invites the public to attend a lecture and discussion at 2 p.m. this Sunday, April 26, featuring James Lautzenheiser.

The topic is Abraham Lincoln, and Lautzenheiser will explore textual examples of how the fundamental principles and values of America’s founding impacted the philosophical development of Abraham Lincoln. The group will navigate Lincoln’s trajectory to the White House to see if there were consistent links to the country’s founding documents along the way.

Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and comments related to Lincoln’s “founding relationships.” Excerpts and notes will be provided.

If the weather is nice, bring a lawn chair, as the group will meet in the Convoy Village Square Pavilion. Otherwise, the lecture and discussion will be upstairs at the Opera House, 111 S. Main St. in Convoy.