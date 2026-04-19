Vantage hosting Freedom 250 Tour Truck

VW independent/submitted information

Make plans today and Tuesday, April 21, as the Freedom 250 Tour Truck traveling interactive exhibit stops in the Vantage Career Center parking lot from 3-6 p.m.

This free community event offers a hands-on look at American history and is perfect for students, families, and community members of all ages.

Bring a friend, stop out after work or school, and experience this unique opportunity at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.