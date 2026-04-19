More drivers turn to self-serve kiosks

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced its self-service kiosks have surpassed one million transactions, marking a major milestone in expanding customer convenience and reducing wait times statewide.

“Reaching one million kiosk transactions is a testament to how much Ohioans value speed, simplicity, and convenience,” said Registrar Charlie Norman. “Whether you renew your registration at a kiosk in minutes or take care of it from home at BMV Online Services, our goal is the same: deliver a great experience, every time.”

BMV self-service kiosks are located in select deputy registrar agencies and participating retail locations. Most transactions take less than two minutes and print your registration and stickers on the spot.

As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. Online BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online.