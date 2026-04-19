Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Lincolnview High School senior Harper Reindel (above) and Crestview High School senior Caroline Marks (below) as Students of the Month for April. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Reindel and Marks are shown with Linda Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month chair. Photos submitted