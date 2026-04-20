Prep roundup: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 23 Antwerp 5 (six innings)

ANTWERP — Haley Dunlap and Isabella Wise each drove in five runs and Van Wert topped Antwerp 23-5 in six innings on Monday. The game was tied 5-5 after three innings but the Cougars scored 18 unanswered runs, including 13 in the sixth.

Dunlap smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Wise hit a three-run shot in the sixth. Dunlap and Wise each hit a double, Layla Sudduth hit two doubles and Addison Roehm and Lauren Gearhart each hit a double. Grace Kitson had a triple as the Cougars had what may be a school record 32 hits in the game. Emma West earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs on nine hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk.

Van Wert (3-5) will play at Celina today.

Lincolnview 2 Leo 1

Eric Schwab earned his 100th win as the Lancers edged Leo 2-1 on Monday.

Both of Lincolnview’s runs came in the fifth inning – an RBI double by Lainey Spear, and a sacrifice fly by Bella Hire that scored Ila Hughes. On the mound, Hughes twirled a two hitter while striking out 12.

Lincolnview (10-2) will travel to Ottoville on Wednesday.

Crestview 9 Columbus Grove 7

CONVOY — Dakota Thornell had four hits, including two doubles and drove in four runs to lead Crestview by Columbus Grove 9-7 on Monday. Kaci Gregory had two hits, including a triple.

Crestview (5-8) will host Archbold today.

Baseball

Wayne Trace 8 Van Wert 5

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Van Wert 8-5 on Monday.

The Cougars (5-6) will host Celina today.