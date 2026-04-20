Crestview OKs contracts, resignations

DAVE MOSIER/for the independent

CONVOY – The Crestview Local Board of Education approved a number of housekeeping personnel items — including a position trade by two administrators — during its April meeting on Monday.

First, though, board members were treated to a Focus on Education presentation by six elementary Technology Class students who showed off computer skills they learned this school year.

Crestview Elementary Technology Intervention Specialist Ellen Jones explained that Technology Class students learn computational skills such as coding and debugging, sequencing and algorithms, while also collaborating with other students on computer projects.

Crestview Elementary Technology Class students show off their computerized devices during Monday evening’s meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education. Dave Mosier/independent photo

The students, who were in grades 3-6, then demonstrated their coding projects by making their devices complete a number of tasks, with one of the most impressive being devices that could pick up a small ball and toss it into a plastic basket (at least most of the time).

Following the presentation, board members quickly dealt with a number of housekeeping items that included personnel resignations and a number of administrative, teaching and non-teaching contract approvals (see in other news for more details).

Among actions approved by the board was the resignation of Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer, who was then given a three-year administrative contract as district director of curriculum/instruction. His replacement as Middle School principal is current Curriculum/Instruction Director Brent Latman, who was also given a three-year administrative contract as principal on Monday.

Several other district administrative staff were given three-year contracts, including Athletic Administrator Austin Fleming, Sara Miller (administrative assistant/EMIS), Crestview High School Principal Mimi Myers, and Latchkey Director Hailey Waltmire.

The new contracts are in effect August 1 and run through July 31, 2029.

In other news, the board:

Accepted the following staff resignations: Carey Minnich as a bus driver and Cristal Nihiser as an elementary paraprofessional. Minnich was later offered a one-year contract as elementary intervention specialist. New staff offered one-year contracts include Megan Bryne as a preschool teacher, Kalie Ulm as a middle school social studies teacher and Linda Baker as a custodian.

Approved contracts to the following teaching/classified staff: One-year contracts – Jim Wharton, middle school physical education/driver’s education teacher; Lauren Burt, middle school/high school vocal music teacher; Coty French, MS/HS physical education/health teacher; Chelsea Hahn, school nurse; Jessica Heckler, MS teacher; Lillie Rosebrock, MS/HS intervention specialist; Ryan Strickler, MS teacher; Jill Unverferth, speech-language pathologist. Three-year contracts – Ragen Harting, elementary intervention specialist; Elaina Lance, Early Childhood Center behavioral intervention specialist; Felicia Kowalski, HS language arts teacher; Tina LaTurner, school nurse; Kourtney Lichtensteiger, elementary intervention specialist; Emma Pohlman, speech-language pathologist; Alec Reder, instrumental music teacher; Lauren Schumm, elementary teacher; Jennifer Wurster, preschool teacher; Michael Joseph, MS math teacher. Five-year contracts – Aimee Bassett, HS math teacher; Macey Oberlitner, elementary teacher. Continuing contracts – Bethany Balliet, elementary teacher; Courtney Barna, elementary teacher; Tessa Cochrane, HS social studies teacher; Ericka Gibson, HS vocational agriculture teacher; Steven Rickard, HS intervention specialist; John Rosebrock, elementary physical education teacher.

Approved contracts to the following non-teaching/classified employees: One-year contracts – Kandi Ryan and Krysten Stone, food service cooks, and Judy Perrott as a bus driver. Two-year contracts – Leslie Clark, paraprofessional; Madison Danylchuk, food service cook; Doug Etzler, bus driver; Lorelei Davies, custodian; Dawn Grubb, food service cook; Steve Kowalski, custodian; James Lautzenheiser, bus driver; Leah Lichtensteiger, bus driver; Lindsay Maas, paraprofessional; Jeri Morris, paraprofessional; Diego Palacios, custodian; Zoie Sites, paraprofessional; Candy Smith, food service cook; Lydia Will, paraprofessional. Continuing contracts – Sara Buuck, paraprofessional; Sara Kahle, food service cook; Jared Owens, bus driver; Matt Perkins, bus driver; Cindy Schaffner, food service cook; Robin Schumm, paraprofessional; Ethan Waddles, custodian.

Approved contract amendments for the following administrative staff: Elementary Principal Lindsay Breese, Fiscal Administrative Assistance Joyce Clark, Food Service Director Penny Clark, ECC Principal Casey Dowler, Assistant Treasurer Amy Gerardot, Assistant Technology Director Meghan Lautzenheiser, Technology Coordinator Shane Leeth; Program Services Director Anne Myers, and Maintenance/Custodial Supervisor Geoff Waddles.

Approved a number of teacher reassignments, summer custodial workers, summer school monitors, and overnight trips for the FFA and senior government class students.

Went into executive session to discuss employment/compensation matters, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be Monday, May 18, at 6 p.m., in the multi-purppose room.