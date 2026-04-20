Crestview announces prom date, times
VW independent/submitted information
CONVOY — The Crestview Junior-Senior Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2027, will be held Saturday, April 25, from 7:30-10:30 p.m., in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium. This year’s theme is “Mama Mia.”
A community open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. April 25 and promenade will follow immediately in the high school auditeria from 7-8 p.m.
The community is invited to attend the open house and promenade events.
POSTED: 04/20/26 at 9:44 pm. FILED UNDER: News