Crestview announces prom date, times

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Junior-Senior Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2027, will be held Saturday, April 25, from 7:30-10:30 p.m., in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium. This year’s theme is “Mama Mia.”

A community open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. April 25 and promenade will follow immediately in the high school auditeria from 7-8 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the open house and promenade events.