Johnie A. Patrick

Johnie A. Patrick, 92, of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, April 17, 2026, at Van Wert Manor nursing home.

Johnie A. Patrick

He was born July 9, 1933, in Kentucky, the son of Frank and Leona (McCarty) Patrick, who both preceded him in death. On September 3, 1961, he married the love of his life, Creaddle Elaine Raines Patrick, who also preceded him in death on November 2, 2006. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Lee Burden; three brothers, and a sister.

Johnie is survived by a sister-in-law, Maggie McCarty of Van Wert; three special grandchildren, Kacey Snyder of Van Wert, Kathy Schabbing of Rockford, and Josh Tangeman of Willshire; and many nieces and nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Johnie was a member of Joy Fellowship of Van Wert. He had owned and operated Patrick Tree Service in Van Wert for over 50 years. Johnie was always out and about and didn’t know a stranger. He loved cats, lottery tickets, WWE wrestling and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Matthias Snodderly officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours are noon-2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at https://www.cowanfuneralhome.com.