Random Thoughts: coaches, NFL, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around some area coaching changes, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns and spring football. The topic of baseball will resume next week.

Head coaching news

Three coaching announcements came down last week.

After 17 seasons at the helm, Parkway boys basketball coach Doug Hughes announced he’s stepping down. While I didn’t have the opportunity to speak with him more than a handful of times, I enjoyed our conversations.

Edon head football coach Bob Olwin, who has coached at several schools around northwest Ohio, has been named the new head coach at Shawnee. It’s an interesting hire. His teams like to throw the ball a lot.

Kenton boys basketball coach Christian Williams recently stepped down but has been named the head coach at Perry.

Cincinnati Bengals

Let me see if I have this right – the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t want to pay defensive end Trey Hendrickson a ton of money, but they traded the No. 10 pick in this week’s draft for a guy, Dexter Lawrence, who wants a ton of money?

I realize the Bengals gave Lawrence a one-year, $28 million extension, but that seems like it’s just delaying the inevitable for a few months.

I suppose there are different ways to look at it, but this just seems odd to me.

Cleveland Browns

To the Cleveland Browns – repeat after me: we will draft offensive linemen and wide receivers. More than one of each. We will draft offensive linemen and wide receivers. More than one of each.

Yes, the Browns signed some offensive linemen through free agency but let’s face it – while an upgrade, those guys aren’t exactly all-pro caliber. A very good offensive line can mask a lot of weaknesses.

Wide receivers – at least one with speed and all of them who can catch, or are willing to catch.

Carnell Tate

I read something the other day that kind of hit me. It was a debate about how high Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate would be drafted. The consensus seems to be somewhere in the top 10.

Here’s what hit me – someone pointed out that it’s odd that a guy who was never WR1 in college would go that high. They’re right – he was never WR1 at OSU. However, it’s far to note that he also had some pretty stiff competition on the other side. He may be the best WR1-A in a long time.

Not this again

I saw a poll on social media last week – should Ohio have spring high school football practices?

My questions are why and for what reason?

As always, if you have thoughts or questions on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.