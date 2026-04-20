Real Estate Transfers 4/12-4/17/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between April 12-17, 2026.

RJ Fischer LLC, Edward J. Fischer, Victoria J. Fischer to Richmark Rental Properties LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 593.

Samantha J. Fleming, Samantha J. Heppeard, Austin Fleming to Aidyn Sidle, Miah Miller, Van Wert outlots, lots 162 and 163.

Iona Lou Keuneke, deceased, to Beth Ann Keuneke, a portion of Section 1 in Willshire Township and a portion of Section 36 in Harrison Township.

Planet Home Lending LLC to Steve James Castleman, Cole Steven Castleman, a portion of Section 27 in Union Township.

Kyle D. Pollock, Stacie L. Pollock, Stacie L. Heath-Pollock to Kyle D. Pollock, Stacie L Pollock, portion of Section 7 in York Township.

Kyle D. Pollock, Stacie L. Pollock, Stacie L. Heath-Pollock to Brennan Profit Living Trust, TR Brennan L. Profit Living Trust, Brennan L. Profit Living Trust, a portion of Section 7 in York Township.

Samantha L. Klausing, Samantha L. Woods, Dillan C. Woods to Dustin Combs, a portion of Section 29 in Pleasant Township.

RW1 Real Estate LLC to RW1 Real Estate LLC, Van Wert inlots, lots 1320 and 1323.

Linda Sue Heindel to Linds S. Heindel Irrevocable Trust, TR Linds S. Heindel Irrevocable Trust, Linds S. Heindel Irrevocable Trust, Wanda Lange TR, Delphos inlots, lot 739.

Patricia L. Flore to Patricia L. Flore Irrevocable Trust, Patricia L. Flore Irrevocable Trust TR, Patricia L. Flore Irrevocable Trust, Wanda Lange TR, Delphos inlots, lot 739.

Eric S. High to Larry L. Drange, Hollie A. Drange, Ohio City subdivision, lot 3.

Delbert Dwight Cooper Living Trust, Delbert Dwight Cooper Living Trust TR, Delbert Dwight Cooper Living Trust, Denny. L. Cooper TR, Anthony L. Cooper TR to Scott A. Joseph, Eric R. Joseph, a portion of Section 17 in Ridge Township.

Millard A. Hasbrook, Ruth Hasbrook to David G. Boyer, Wren inlots, lots 120 and 121.

Larry D. King, Larry Dean King, Kathleen King, Kathleen Ida King to Larry D. King, Kathleen I. King, Willshire inlots, lot 33.