Virginia J. Preston

Virginia J. “Ginnie” Preston, 95, of Van Wert, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 18, 2026. She was born on December 21, 1930, in Woodburn, Indiana, to Herman and Emma (Riebersal) Woebbeking, who both preceded her in death. On September 3, 1949, Virginia married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Preston, who also preceded her in death. Together, they built a wonderful life raising their seven children.

Virginia J. Preston

Virginia attended Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church before its closing. In addition to being a devoted homemaker, she helped her husband run the family farm, drove a school bus, and worked as a waitress for a time. She and Dick owned and operated Dick and Gin’s Bar and Grill in Convoy for 10 years before retiring to Tennessee. Realizing how much they missed their family, they eventually returned to Van Wert to be close to them.

Virginia loved to play Euchre, though after moving to assisted living she happily settled for Bingo. She also enjoyed the occasional scratch‑off lottery ticket. While in the nursing home, she became a favorite of the nurses and aides — never one to complain and never asking for much. She loved baking and cooking for family and friends and was known as their ultimate prayer warrior.

Virginia was the best mother her children could have asked for, and she adored each of her grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, and great‑great‑grandchildren. She was always happiest with a child — or one of the many family dogs — curled up on her lap.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandee Greulach, Cheryl (Terry) Cunningham, Pam (Keith) Walsh, and Robin (Troy) Childs; her son, Rick (Alicia) Preston; 14 grandchildren, Shawn Rayer, Terry Cunningham, Tiffany Gause, Travis Cunningham, C.J. Hiegel, Courtney Feasby, Hannah Childs, Laura Childs, Tracey Lautzenheiser, Mark Greulach, Tammy Motycka, Madison Hagaman, Jada Preston, and Gavin Preston; 37 great‑grandchildren; 14 great‑great‑grandchildren; her brother, Max (Ruth) Woebbeking; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughters, Linda Dickey and Cindy Preston; a grandson, Brian Dickey; one son‑in‑law, Steve Greulach; a sister, Jeanette Dawson; and three brothers, Sam, Roger, and Stanley Woebbeking.

Her family would like to thank the residents at Westwood Senior Living for the friendships she formed over the past 13 years. And to the staff and residents of Vancrest Assisted Living: your kindness and support did not go unnoticed. The welcoming she received and the brief friendships she and her family formed will not be forgotten. Also, to Vancrest E Hall staff and Community Health Professionals: thank you for providing the comfort and care she needed over her last few weeks.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Steve Haddox officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in Convoy IOOF Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 26, and again one hour prior to the service on Monday, all at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Virginia’s name may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society at https://www.vwchs.org/.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.