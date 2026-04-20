VW County group tours New Albany data center park

A group of Van Wert County officials and stakeholders got on a bus Monday for a tour of a data center park in New Albany. photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

NEW ALBANY — More than 50 elected officials, community stakeholders, business leaders and education partners from Van Wert County traveled to New Albany on Monday to tour one of Ohio’s most established data center and industrial park developments.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens said the visit was an important step in ensuring the community is informed and prepared.

“As this project moves forward, we are committed to giving our community clear, factual information and opportunities to ask questions,” Stevens said. “We intentionally invited a range of voices, including residents who have expressed concerns, because transparency is critical.

“Seeing a community like New Albany firsthand helps bring clarity to what this type of development can look like in practice,” he added.

The visit, organized by the local economic development office and funded by Thor Equities, provided attendees with a close-up look at New Albany’s International Business Park, now home to more than 40 operational data centers, with an additional 28 currently under construction.

Participants heard directly from New Albany community development leaders and industry representatives about the planning, infrastructure and long-term strategy behind the region’s growth.

The trip comes as Van Wert County prepares for data center development at the megasite and continues working to understand and address key topics such as power, water usage and noise.

Throughout the day, New Albany leaders emphasized the importance of long-term planning and intentional development. The development since 2010 has grown New Albany’s population by more than 40 percent, and that number is expected to increase with current projects.

Discussions addressed common community questions. New Albany officials shared that noise complaints are infrequent and typically tied to occasional generator testing. Construction traffic, rather than ongoing operations, was cited as the most common concern during periods of active development.

Shown is a map of the New Albany data center park. submitted graphic

“Your average drone is louder than the data centers we toured today,” said Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle. “I am very excited about the opportunities the data center will bring to Van Wert.”

Attendees also learned about infrastructure and environmental considerations, including cooling systems used in data centers. New Albany representatives noted that additional water capacity has not been required to support operations and discussed the effectiveness of closed-loop systems, which are also being prioritized in Van Wert County.

“Going into this trip, I was very anti-data center because I care about the environment and water pollution, said Emily Hoskins, a Van Wert resident since 2012, who was invited to join Monday’s trip. “I thought tech companies were coming to ruin our land; however, New Albany’s work with Google, Meta, QTS, and Amazon show these companies are dedicated to investing in sustainable solutions and the communities they call home.

“Their minimal water usage is clean,” Hoskins added. “The data centers we saw are beautiful, with greenery and architectural features to buffer noise. My neighbor’s air conditioner makes the same amount of noise as the data centers we listened to today.”

In addition to infrastructure, New Albany leaders highlighted the role of community values in shaping development. Health and wellness, lifelong learning, arts and culture, and sustainability were identified as guiding pillars, with companies expected to align with those priorities as part of doing business in the community.

Officials also emphasized the importance of efficiency and coordination in economic development, noting that streamlined processes have allowed New Albany to remain competitive in attracting major investment.

Tour sponsor Thor Equities is a global real estate development, leasing, and investment firm, with a portfolio spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. The company specializes in innovative, large-scale development projects across a range of sectors, including commercial, residential, and industrial properties, with a focus on long-term value creation and community integration.