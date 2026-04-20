VWCT sets youth production auditions

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre announces audition dates for the upcoming youth production of Murder on the Monkey Express.

This comedy-mystery recounts the misfortunes and monkey murders Herbie Hampton experiences while vacationing, which lands him in an interrogation room! From the train to the cruise ship to the plane to the interrogation room, Herbie meets a wide variety of outrageous people and monkeys, experiences chaos and fun, and might just discover secrets about his forgotten past. This is a fun show for all ages that’ll make you go bananas!

Auditions will be held April 26-27 by appointment at Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

Director Grace Doctor, Assistant Director Emily Gehle, and Rehearsal Assistant Abbie Mengerink are looking for auditioners ages 7-18 with reading skills to fill the show with over 20 roles. Auditioners can expect to read lines from a script and do mini acting exercises. Nothing needs to be prepared in advance.

Each auditioner is expected to have signed up prior to auditioning, so make sure to fill out the audition form online. The form can be accessed by scanning the QR code found on the Van Wert Civic Theatre Facebook page.

Performances will be held June 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. and June 7 at 2 p.m.