Van Wert YMCA hosting Healthy Kids Day

The YMCA of Van Wert County will host Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 25 — a free community event designed to help children and families explore fun, practical ways to support physical health, mental well-being, and overall wellness.

Healthy Kids Day is built to show kids that healthy habits can be enjoyable and approachable. The event will include activities and education that introduce families to simple ways to move more, eat well, and practice positive coping skills that support both physical and emotional health.

The YMCA has invited community partners to join the day and connect families to local resources. Healthy Kids Day also highlights opportunities available year-round through the YMCA, including programs such as summer camps, swim lessons, youth sports, and wellness offerings in our community.

The event is designed for families to participate together. By creating shared experiences for parents and children, Healthy Kids Day supports healthy routines that can continue at home.

With screen time increasing and childhood inactivity on the rise, Healthy Kids Day provides an opportunity for kids to get moving through games, sports, and hands-on activities. The day also emphasizes confidence, teamwork, and social connection—supporting the YMCA’s focus on helping youth grow strong in body, mind, and spirit. For more information about this event please feel free to contact Membership Director Jaz Sandhu at jaz@vwymca.org.