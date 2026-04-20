YWCA planning Community Poker Run

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County, in partnership with Wetzel Motorcycle Club, invites car, truck, Jeep, and motorcycle enthusiasts to get their motors running and hit the road for a Community Poker Run on Saturday, May 23. Proceeds from the event will support the YWCA Summer Food Program, now in its 31st year of serving local children.

The Summer Food program provides free meals for all Van Wert County children ages 18 and under regardless of income level, and free activities are also available for children entering pre-school through sixth grade. The dates for this year’s program are June 8 through July 24, 2026.

The Community Poker Run will begin and end at the Van Wert Moose Lodge with stops along the route including 1820 BrewWerks in Kalida, Landeck Tavern in Delphos, Loaded Barrel Bar and Grill in Celina, and Second Crossing Brewery in Rockford. Participants will receive a stamp at each location. Upon returning to the Moose Lodge and verifying all stops, players will draw a poker hand, with the best hand winning half of the event’s registration fees.

“We are excited to partner on this event with Wetzel Motorcycle Club,” said Candy Lammers, YWCA Board member and Poker Run organizer. “They are a very generous organization within our community — especially when it comes to helping local youth.”

Doors open at the Moose at 11 a.m. A blessing of the bikes is scheduled for 11:30 that morning and all vehicles will be released at noon to begin the route. Raffles, food and silent auction items will be available. Participants may pre-register online with a credit or debit card (https://ywcavanwert.org/van-wert-ywca-store) or registration will also be available the morning of the event (cash only). Cost is $10 per person (not per vehicle).

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.