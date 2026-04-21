County’s Feb. jobless rate down slightly

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County’s unemployment rate of 4.1 percent in February was slightly under January’s rate (4.2 percent). According to estimates released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Monday, 13,500 of the county’s total workforce of 14,100 were employed during the month, leaving approximately 600 people unemployed in February.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary February 2026 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.2 percent in Holmes County to a high of 7.6 percent in Meigs County.

From January, unemployment rates increased in 20 counties, decreased in 42 counties, and did not change in 26 counties. The comparable February unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.7 percent.

Eleven counties had unemployment rates at or below 4.0 percent in February. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Mercer, 3.4 percent; Union, 3.5 percent; Auglaize and Delaware, 3.6 percent; Wyandot, 3.9 percent; Franklin, Hancock, Medina, Paulding and Warren, 4.0 percent.

Nine counties had unemployment rates above 7.0 percent in February. The counties with the highest rates, other than Meigs were: Pike, 7.5 percent; Jackson and Vinton, 7.4 percent; Adams, Noble and Ottawa, 7.2 percent; Monroe and Morgan, 7.1 percent.

Other than Mercer, Auglaize and Paulding, jobless rates for other neighboring counties include Putnam County at 4.1 percent and Allen County at 4.9 percent.