Enrollment nears for nutrition program

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Aging (AGE) and Area Agency on Aging 3 is announcing a new season of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Eligible Ohioans will once again have access to $50 in fresh locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut herbs, and unprocessed honey.

Enrollment is scheduled to begin at noon on Wednesday, April 22. That is when applications for the 2026 season of the SFMNP will be available online at aging.ohio.gov/SFMNP. The application deadline is 6 p.m. Friday, May 22.

“The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a fantastic way to bring fruits and vegetables into the homes of older Ohioans, while also supporting local farmers,” said AGE Director Ursel J. McElroy. “Providing additional ways for older adults to eat well and make healthy choices is another way we are making Ohio the best place to age in the nation.”

To be eligible for the program, Ohioans must be 60 or older and earn less than 185% of the federal poverty level. Ohioans must reapply every year to continue receiving benefits.

If help is needed in applying, please contact the Nutrition Department at Area Agency on Aging 3 at 419.222.7723 or via email at nutrition@psa3.org.

As was the case in 2024 and 2025, program recipients will have the opportunity to sign up for digital benefits this year, redeemable with a smartphone app. Ohioans who sign up for the program with an email address will receive a confirmation email of their approval and can begin using their $50 starting on May 15.

Physical membership cards also remain available. Ohioans who chose to receive physical cards last year, and who remain eligible this year, will be able to reuse those cards in 2026, with the $50 loaded onto the cards on May 15. Physical cards will also be delivered to eligible Ohioans who misplaced their 2025 cards, did not obtain a physical card in 2025, or who are signing up for the first time in 2026. Physical cards may take 4-6 weeks for delivery.

The program supports Ohio’s food and agriculture industry. The initiative benefits Ohio’s farmers and farmers’ markets through greater agricultural revenue being brought to Ohio. The SFMNP also improves the local economy and strengthens Ohio’s food system.

Interested farmers or markets wanting more information about the program can contact the Ohio Farmers Market Network at Senior@ohiofarmersmarketnetwork.org.

You can find more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the SFMNP on AGE’s website.