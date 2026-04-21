Entries being accepted for Independence Day parade

Navy Club Ship 726 is working hard to play this year’s July 4 parade in Van Wert. Van Wert independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It may seem not so close but when you’re planning a grand parade to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, it’s really not that far away at all.

Navy Club Ship 726 is organizing this year’s special semiquincenntenial celebration and while it will be held in Van Wert, it will be a countywide celebration. The Van Wert-based organization took over July 4 parade planning duties, after there was no Independence Day parade last year. In previous years, it had been handled by American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

“Some of our guys were really upset there was no parade last year,” Club Commander Ken Myers previously said.

As far as this year’s parade, which will travel along Main St. from the YWCA to the YMCA, Myers said there has been a lot of interest but not a lot of commitment yet.

“People are trying to figure out exactly what they’re trying to do with timelines and things like that,” Myers stated. “We’re asking people to get their entry in by June 1 so we can have the lineup all squared away.”

He also acknowledged that while this year’s Independence Day holiday is special, celebrating July 4 is different than it was a generation or two ago.

“How we were brought up, the Fourth of July was a celebration at home,” he said. “You went to watch the parade, you went to grandma and grandpa’s with your parents and had a cookout, watched the fireworks and that’s what the Fourth of July was. Now, it’s how far you can get in the car and go and be gone for three days.”

While Navy Club Ship 726 is still encouraging groups, organizations, businesses, elected officials and others to take part in the parade, Myers said the group has picked the grand marshal – Gary Hertel, a local veteran who served in Vietnam from January, 1969, to February, 1970, and has been involved in various causes and activities over the years.

“He is known for how much he gives to the humane society, veterans, kids, CAMO Court and loves his bulldogs and his (Lincolnview) Lancers,” Myers said.

In addition, the person that drove the grand marshal during the 1976 bicenntential parade – John Rager – will drive Hertel in this year’s parade and Myers said organizers are trying to find a car identical or similar to the one driven 50 years ago.

Along with the parade, Navy Club Ship 726 is organizing other offerings on July 3-4, including music by Paulding native and country music singer Pete Schlegel, who has released several albums and has had a pair of No. 1 hit songs – “Leavin’ Ain’t As Easy As It Sounds” and “My God” on July 4 at Fountain Park.

To help offset the cost of bringing in the band, the club has held some fundraisers, including a recent chicken BBQ dinner, which according to Myers, went well.

In between the Independence Day parade and the concert that night, Myers is planning to have food vendors and bounce houses at Fountain Park.

For the latest updates, check Navy Club Ship 726’s Facebook page.