Janet L. Slagle

Janet L. Slagle, 86, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2026. She was born September 9, 1939, to Merita (Thompson) Wilt and Clovis “Bud” Wilt. Janet graduated from Sidney High School in 1957 and went on to attend The Ohio State University, where she earned a degree in journalism in 1961.

Janet Slagle

While attending Ohio State, Janet met the love of her life, John Slagle. They were married on April 1, 1961, and shared 65 years of marriage, beginning a lifelong partnership rooted in love, faith, and shared adventure. In the early years of their marriage, Janet devoted herself to raising their three children. Later, she and John became owners and operators of Ohio City Hardware, where Janet was a familiar, welcoming presence and an integral part of the local community.

Janet’s faith guided her throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Ohio City Methodist Church and, later, First United Methodist Church. She also dedicated many years of service to the Girl Scouts of America, proudly leading a Girl Scout troop and mentoring young girls through leadership, service and friendship. Janet was deeply involved in cultural exchange and service organizations. She was an active member of the Friendship Force and a committed sponsor of Children’s Haven International, supporting efforts to improve the lives of children around the world.

She embraced life with enthusiasm and curiosity, enjoying reading, music, dancing, crocheting, bird watching, and especially traveling. Her travels took her to nearly all 50 states and several countries abroad. While exploring the United States, she particularly loved camping and experiencing nature firsthand. After retiring, Janet and John spent their winters in Alamo, Texas, where they built lasting friendships and stayed active in the community. They enjoyed music jams, dances, and volunteering together at Children’s Haven, continuing their shared commitment to service and connection.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband, John; her daughters, Susan Slagle and Melanie Bowen; daughter in-law Connie (Dan) Slagle; five grandsons; six granddaughters; and 17 great-grandchildren, all of whom were a constant source of joy and pride in her life.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Merita Wilt; her father, Clovis “Bud” Wilt; her son, Dan Slagle; and her granddaughter, Alexis Bowen.

Janet will be remembered for her kindness, faith, dedication to family, love of learning, and generous spirit. Her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched and the generations that follow her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends of Janet.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at https://www.cowanfuneralhome.com. Tribute Wall.