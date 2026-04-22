2 arraigned, 4 given sentences in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/for the independent

Two people were arraigned and four others sentenced as part of hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Drake Scheumann, 18, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, during an arraignment held Monday in Common Pleas Court. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was first set, but on a motion by the defendant, was later modified and he was ordered released on a personal surety bond. Pretrial was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 13. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Theresa Bakle, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and pretrial was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 13.

Those sentenced include Kaden Ballard, 24, of Van Wert, who was sentenced to 326 days in jail, with credit for 236 days already served, on a charge of probation violation.

Others sentenced are as follows:

Brandon Cooper, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 8 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Kyle Cable, 40, of Elida, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and attempted intimidation of a witness, a felony of the fourth degree. Because he also violated an ongoing term of probation with the new charges, he was also given a new three-year probation term.

Crystal Robison, 37, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, on a charge of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony. Sh’e must also perform 100 hours of community service, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments, as well as any treatment recommended.

Three others also appeared for court hearings during the week.

Derek Eland, 33, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by using intoxicants. Judge Martin Burchfield then set a $500,000 cash or surety bond in the case and scheduled pretrial for Wednesday, April 29.

Victoria Warford, 29, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. No date was released for sentencing in the case.Dustin Lehmkuhle, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of drugs, a third-degree felony offense. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of treatment.