VWCS Board members get stadium update, dance lesson

Superintendent Mark Bagley, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest and Board of Education President Anthony Adams show off their dancing skills during Wednesday evening’s board meeting. Dave Mosier/independent photo

DAVE MOSIER/for the independent

Van Wert City Board of Education members received an update on the final phase of the Eggerss Stadium renovation project, and also learned about the art, music, and physical education programs at Van Wert Elementary School during their April meeting on Wednesday. They even received a dance lesson as a bonus.

District Treasurer Troy Bowersock noted that contracts totaling approximately $1.1 million have been signed for Phase 4 of the Eggerss Stadium project, adding that approximately $7.1 million has been paid out on the project to date.

“The end is in sight, we have the contracts in place…,” Bowersock said of the multi-year renovation/construction project.

During his report, Superintendent Mark Bagley noted work at the stadium is about a week ahead of schedule, adding that the new concession stand /restroom facility has progressed quickly, with completion expected fairly soon.

He said there will be a Movie Night scheduled at the stadium on August 1, adding that a formal dedication ceremony will be held on September 18 during the football game against Defiance. VWHS graduate Joel Fry (Frysinger) also provide a free concert on September 19 at the stadium, Bagley said.

The superintendent also showed off the district’s new Quality Profile handout that he called a “Cliff’s Notes” version of the district’s much larger and more involved handout that was previously published.

Bagley also noted that, with approximately five weeks of school left, several banquets will be held in the community, including Van Wert’s Teacher Appreciation Banquet and The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award banquet.

During the meeting’s Educational Impact portion, three extra-curricular programs at Van Wert Elementary School had the opportunity to tell the board about some of the activities their students do throughout the school year.

Physical education teachers Gage Chiles and Alex Schmidt talked about the large number of special activities available to their students, including the 100 Mile Club, Road Runners, Jumpin’ Jammers, the Cougar Fall Festival, Team Tressel Fitness Challenge and Mini Golf Masters.

Art teachers Brittney Boaz and Jen Trinosky also talked about the many art activities for their students, and their philosophy of getting students out of their seats to do various art activities whenever possible.

Music teacher Jennifer Slusher not only talked about the music activities for her students, she also had those attending the board meeting on their feet to dance to Pirates of the Caribbean-themed music.

Later on in the meeting, the board held a public hearing on its intent to re-employ Superintendent Mark Bagley and Curriculum/Instruction Director Chris Covey in those positions. No objections were raised during the hearing. Bagley and Covey had both announced their retirement, as well as their intent to seek re-employment, earlier in the year.

Van Wert Elementary School art teachers Brittney Boaz (left) and Jen Trinosky talk about the many art opportunities they make available for their students.

In other news, the board:

Accepted the resignation, due to retirement, of LeAnn German from her position as media assistant/paraprofessional, effective March 31.

Accepted the resignations of the following certified staff members: Rachel Laing, school psychologist; Victoria Lewis, middle school music/assistant band director; Sarah Zabka, high school German teacher; Keaton Altimus, middle school physical education teacher. All are effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Accepted the resignation of Curt Schaffner as assistant director of maintenance, effective May 3. Schaffer was then given a three-year administrative contract as district maintenance director, effective May 4 and running through July 31, 2029.

Approved teaching contracts for the following: Grace Doctor, fourth grade teacher; Alyssa Weidman, preschool intervention specialist; Connor Thomas, kindergarten intervention specialist.

Hired Ashly Stump as a general cafeteria worker, pending all board policies are met.

Approved the following supplemental coaching contracts:

Andrew Peel, spring strength and conditioning coach (2025-26 school year); Ashley Showalter, girls’ soccer head coach; Jeremy Best, boys; basketball head coach; Mike Dowdy, girls’ basketball head coach; Seth Blackmore, boys’ and girls’ bowling head coach; Jacque Welch, cheerleading coach; Eric Muhlenkamp, swimming head coach; Ben Collins, wrestling head coach; Charlie Witten, Steve Recker, Bryce Crea, Nick Pauff, Josh Poulson and Jalen McCracken, football varsity assistants; Kolby Barnhart and Mason Place, middle school football coaches; Toshia Wilhelm, varsity cross country assistant; Emily Holliday and Noah Carter, middle school cross country coaches; Nicole Byrum, high school girls’ cross country volunteer; Jacob Sealscott, high school boys’ cross country volunteer; Melissa Bloomfield, tennis assistant coach; Issa Ickes, junior varsity volleyball coach; Avery Cowan, eighth grade volleyball coach; Kati Karl, seventh grade volleyball coach; Freddy Rodriguez, girls’ soccer varsity assistant; Matt Krites, JV/varsity assistant (flex coach); Mike Hernandez, volunteer assistant; Krista Baer, middle school cheerleading coach; Andrew Peel, fall strength and conditioning coach.

Authorized an overnight trip by the varsity cross country teams to travel to Hocking Hills for a summer camp August 3-7.

Approved a College Credit Plus memorandum of understanding between VWCS and Rhode State College for the 2026-27 school year.

Approved a data sharing agreement between VWCS and Rhodes State College for the upcoming school year.

Approved two Community Reinvestment Area Agreements between the City of Van Wert and True North Partners Holding LLC and Cool Machines Holdings LLC.

Accepted, with thanks, the following generous donations: Van Wert County Foundation, $2,000 on behalf of the Black Inc. Scholarship Fund; United Way of Van Wert County, $1,534.50 to the Van Wert School at the Goedde; Danfoss, $300 to Masque & Gavel; Strategence Capital LLC, $125 to the Van Wert Endowment Fund for Educators; Braun Custom Ambulances, $100 to the VWHS Cougar Closet for Hygiene; Calvary Evangelical Church, $250 to the VWHS Cougar Closet for Hygiene; Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ LLC, $100 to the VWHS Cougar Closet for Hygiene; Van Wert County Foundation (Legacy donation), $30,000 to the Eggerss Stadium project; Mark Lewis, $1,000 on behalf of the John and Leander Wentz Scholarship Fund; Charles Thompson, $2,000 on behalf of the Chuck Thompson Scholarship Fund; Dentman LLC, $50 to the VW Elementary School Wellness program; Dairy Queen/Castle Treats Inc., $100 to the VWHS Cougar Closet for Hygiene; Slusher’s Jewelry, $60 to the Elementary School Wellness program; Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, $60 to the Elementary School Wellness program; Van Wert County Foundation, $500 on behalf of the Tyler Priest Memorial Scholarship Fund; VW County Foundation, $2,000 on behalf of the John Fox Maney Scholarship Fund; VW County Foundation, $2,000 on behalf of the Marger Shaffer Maney Scholarship Fund.

Went into executive session to discuss employment of public personnel and employee negotiation, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.