VWCT sets youth production auditions

VW independent/submitted information

Director Emily Gehle, Assistant Directors Alyssa Taylor and Abbie Mengerink and Music Director Grace Doctor will be holding auditions for young people ages 5-18 by appointment for Dear Edwina Jr. on Sunday, May 3, and Monday, May 4, in select time slots at The Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S Race St. in Van Wert.

Dear Edwina Jr. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire Edwina Spoonapple as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly “Advice-a-Palooza.”

Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy, and poignant songs. Dear Edwina Jr\. is a fast-paced show with more than 30 roles and opportunities for doubling.

Each audition slot accommodates a maximum of 20 auditioners and lasts around an hour. Each auditioner is expected to have signed up prior to auditioning, so make sure to fill out the audition form “(https://forms.gle/W3yrJNY3c5PcYVus8).

Auditioners will be asked to arrive no more than 5 minutes early or late to the start of their chosen time slot. Anyone auditioning should come prepared to sing a song (30-60 seconds long) of their choice, learn choreography in a short timeframe, and read lines from a script. Please sing songs a capella; those who prefer to use a backing track will be expected to bring that themselves.

Auditioners do not need to bring sheet music and there is also no need to memorize or prepare anything from the show prior to auditions.

Contact the director with any questions at Emily@vwct.org