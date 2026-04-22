YWCA to host annual golf fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County invites golfers of all skill levels to tee off for a great cause at its annual Golf Outing fundraiser on Friday, June 19, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. This event combines friendly competition and fun challenges to raise vital funds for the YWCA’s Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.

This year’s outing offers two flight options. The morning flight will feature teams of four teeing off at 8 a.m. for an 18-hole round, while a new afternoon experience invites women of all ages to participate in the Queen of the Green Challenge, a ladies-only 9-hole, two-person scramble beginning at 1 p.m.

Golfers can look forward to classic skill challenges such as closest to the pin and longest putt, as well as the opportunity to purchase mulligans to better their score and 50/50 tickets to win cash. Players can test their skills in an optional skins game, while all participants will have a chance to win prizes and cash throughout the day.

Returning this year is the “Hit It to Get It” Brown Bag Challenge, where golfers can test their putting skills for a chance to win prize bags filled with lottery tickets, gift cards, drink tickets, golf accessories, and more. New this year is a golf cart Poker Run that will add a fun twist throughout both flights and an afternoon, ladies-only “Queen of the Green” challenge, where two-person teams will compete for the title in a fun 9-hole competition.

“Last year’s outing was well attended, and we’re excited to build on that momentum,” said YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick. “By adding a ladies-only event and incorporating new activities like the golf cart poker run, we hope to welcome even more players.”

Morning flight golfers will receive 18 holes with cart, lunch, and a premium leakproof six-pack cooler. Queen of the Green (afternoon) participants will enjoy 9 holes, cart, a drink ticket, and the same cooler gift.

The YWCA is also offering a variety of sponsorship opportunities for local businesses. Many sponsorship levels include a team entry, along with valuable promotional benefits. “Sponsors receive a variety of benefits, including social media and website marketing, signage featuring their logo, and a chance for their employees to represent the company on the course,” Laudick added. “This is a great time for businesses of all sizes to get involved and show their support for the YWCA.”

To register a team or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ywcavanwert.org. Various payment methods are available and registration begins April 27. Questions may be directed to julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.