Van Wert on Tap event labeled ‘success’

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held its fourth annual Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Saturday April 18.

The Chamber of Commerce’s Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival drew a nice crowd. photo submitted

A complimentary drinking glass for the event, featuring First Federal of Van Wert as the event’s Premier Sponsor, was given to all attendees. The event was also supported by Central Insurance, Tekniplex, Tenneco Inc., Laudick’s Jewelry, Mid-State Industrial, Danfoss and Bridgemill Private Wealth.

Returning breweries for this year’s Van Wert on Tap event included Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., 1820 BrewWerks, Second Crossing Brew Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider, False Chord Brewery, 4KD Crick Brewery, and Brewing Green. New breweries this year included Juniper Brewing Co., Oncore Brewing, Ottawa Brewing Co., and Old Route 69 Brewery. Wine was offered by Collins Fine Foods, featuring selections from the Winery at Versailles.

“We would like to thank First Federal Van Wert for their continued support as our Premier Sponsor,” said Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Verville. “They have been our Premier Sponsor since the event’s inception and we really value them. We would also like to thank our volunteers and the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for their partnership.”