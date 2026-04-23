Convoy plans Spring Market for early May

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Spring Market will be held Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Convoy Opera House & Convoy Opera House Annex.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society pre-sale fry pie order pick-up and extra fry pies for sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. that same day in the Convoy Opera House Annex.

Shop handcrafted goods, enjoy sweet treats, take part in the spring photo op, services and more by local vendors. Here is a sneak preview of what will be offered: Madison Hagaman Photography, Shoogie’s Sweets, Legacy Catering, The Paper Co., Placke’s Crafts, Young Living Oils, Grimms Magic Touch, Gilkey Homestead, Scentsy, The Secret Garden, Dakota’s Treats & Sweets, Jehovah Bakery, Sipster Sodas, and Made with Love Vinyl Design.

Downtown businesses will also be open for shopping and dining experiences.