Elks name Americanism Essay winners

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces the winners of the 2025-2026 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What Does Service to Your Country Mean To You?”. The students competed in divisions, by age group. Local winners, which were forwarded to the District for further judging, include:

Fifth grade — Ellie Adam, Crestview, first place; Kendrix Farris, Lincolnview, second place; Maverick Tice, Crestview, third place;

Sixth grade – Azalea Hammons, Crestview, first place; Alirah Ricker, Grover Hill, second place; Eastin Brincefield, Crestview, third place. (back row, from the left)

Seventh grade – Sawyer Schlatter, Wayne Trace, first place; Isabel Merkle, Crestview, second place; Addison Horstman, Lincolnview, third place;

Eight grade – Hazel Smith, Lincolnview, first place; Megan Parker, Wayne Trace, second place; Gage Grubb, Crestview, third place. submitted photo

Winners at the Northwest District level were Azalea Hammons and Addison Horstman, who both placed first in their age group; Hazel Smith, who placed second in her age group, and Kendrix Farris, Isable Merkle and Megan Parker, who all placed third in their age group.

“Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 would like to congratulate all of our winners and we wish to thank all of the students, teachers and schools for their participation in this year’s essay contest,” said local Elks Americanism Committee Chair Anita Carvajal.