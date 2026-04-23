Ronald Ernest August

Ronald Ernest August, 88, passed away on April 3, 2026.

Ronald August

He was born September 14, 1937, in Van Wert, the son of Alvin Von August and Luetta Nor Frantom August, who both preceded him in death.

Ron joined the United States Navy at age 17 and was posted to North Island in San Diego, where he married his first wife and had two daughters. After the Navy and earning his Bachelor’s of Arts degree at San Diego State University and National University San Diego, he continued his career with Ryan Aeronautical, Conair Aeronautical and, finally, with General Dynamics, retiring in 1992.

In 1994 he married his third wife, Lois, and the two spent many years traveling around in their fifth wheel camper and finally settling in Estero, Florida. After Lois’ passing, he moved to Colorado to live near his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his daughters, Ronda Pendergrass and Dana Macpherson; six grandchildren, Julia, Leanna, Matthew, Audrey, Linnea, Adian; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Juniper and Wesley; his sisters, Mauvette Collins and Alice Shepard; and a brother, James August.

Ron is preceded in death by his sisters: Lois August Brown, and Ellen August Bebout. Wives: Mary Wilson August and Lois Wendel August.

There will be no funeral services.