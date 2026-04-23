VWHS prom open house, promenade set

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Junior Class would like to invite the public to a Prom Open House this Saturday, April 25, from 1-3 p.m. in the Van Wert Middle School gymnasium. This year, students chose “Tangled” as the theme.

Come and see how the students transformed the gym and get a picture with our cast! Please enter the open house on the north side of the building, middle school door number M44.

The public is also invited to attend the Promenade from 7-8 p.m. in the high school gym.