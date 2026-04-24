Prep roundup: softball, baseball, tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 8 Miller City 4

MILLER CITY — Van Wert scored four runs in the first and never looked back on the way to an 8-4 win at Miller City on Thursday.

In the first, Layla Sudduth stole home, then Isabella Wise doubled and drive in Haley Dunlap. Lauren Gearhart stole home, then Wise scored on an RBI single by Grace Kitson. Miller City scored a run in the third and another in the fourth, but Gearhart doubled and drove in Sudduth and Dunlap in the fifth, giving Van Wert a 6-2 lead. An inside the park home run by Miller City in the bottom of the fifth made it 6-4, but Sudduth doubled home Kitson in the sixth, then Wise singled in Dunlap in the seventh.

Lincolnview’s Lainey Spear had a huge day at the plate against Spencerville with two home runs, two doubles and five RBIs. Photo provided

Sudduth and Kitson each had three hits for Van Wert (5-6), while Gearhart and Wise had two hits each. Emma West earned the win on the mound, striking out 15 Wildcat batters while walking two and allowing 10 hits.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Defiance today.

Lincolnview 13 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

SPENCERVILLE — Lainey Spear homered twice – a two-run shot in the first and another in the fifth to lead Lincolnview by Spencerville 13-0 in five innings on Thursday. She also doubled twice, once in the second and again in the fifth and finished the game 4-of-4 at the plate with five RBIs. Ansley Schwab had three hits and Emme Stevens drove in three runs. Ila Hughes went the distance for the Lancers, allowing just one hit while fanning 11.

Lincolnview (10-3) is scheduled to host Tinora today.

Bluffton 8 Crestview 7

BLUFFTON — Bluffton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth then held on to beat Crestview 8-7 on Thursday.

The Lady Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first, when Violet Dirr’s two out, two-RBI single scored Kaci Gregory and Dakota Thornell. The Pirates scored a run in the first and two in the second for a 3-2 lead but in the third, Thornell’s solo homer tied the game 3-3, then Ayla Kreischer singled and drove in Emma Ward for a 4-3 Crestview lead. Bluffton tied the game 4-4 on an RBI single by Peyton Worcester in the bottoom of the fourth, then two batters later Macy Schaadt doubled in Worcester to put the Pirates up 5-4. Lyric Temple singled home Kaylee Owens to tie the game 5-5 in the sixth. However, Bluffton scored on a bases loaded wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, then a single by Evelyn Boyles scored two. Gregory scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and Thornell scored on a grounder by Alli Thatcher, but Crestview could draw no closer.

Thornell had three of Crestview’s 12 hits, while Gregory and Dirr each finished with two hits.

Crestview (5-10) is scheduled to host Allen East on Monday.

Baseball

Crestview 14 Bluffton 0 (five innings)

BLUFFTON — Luke Sawmiller, Zaine Cereghin, Cash Hammons and Braxtyn Couts each had two hits and Crestview enjoyed a five inning 14-0 win at Bluffton on Thursday.

Couts drove in three runs, Hammons finished with two RBIs and Sawmiller and Cereghin each had an RBI in the win. Sawmiller pitched three innings and gave up two hits while striking out three.

Crestview (2-7, 2-3 NWC) will host Allen East on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Chayse Overholt scattered four hits over seven innings and struck out nine to lead Lincolnview to a 3-0 win at Spencerville on Thursday.

The game was scoreless after two innings but the Lancers changed that in the third, when Max Hammons scored on a fielder’s choice by Overholt. The score remained 1-0 until the top of the seventh, when Holden Price hit a line drive to right field and reached on an error, allowing Jackson Ingledue and Overholt to score.

Overholt and Ingledue each had two hits for the Lancers (8-1, 2-0 NWC).

Lincolnview is scheduled to host New Bremen today.

Tennis

Defiance 3 Van Wert 2

On Tuesday, Van Wert won two of three singles matches but fell to Defiance 3-2.

At first singles, Zach Stoller defeated Noah Hohenbrink 6-0, 6-1, while Beau Bear enjoyed a 6-3, 6-0 win over Seth Wagner. Defiance’s Diego Rivera won at second singles, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Cole Story. At first doubles, Kellan Harsha and Will Wittenmeyer topped Ben Verville and Kaz Moynahan 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, while Defiance’s second doubles team of Finn Tingle and Kameron Lime earned a 6-2, 6-2 over Kole Swander and Jacob McComas.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Wapakoneta today.