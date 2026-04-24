Boys, girls track and field recap

VW independent sports/submitted information

Cougars compete at WBL tri-meet

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert’s track and field teams faced stiff Western Buckeye League competition Tuesday night, squaring off against host Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf in a challenging tri-meet.

Despite the depth and strength of both opponents, the Cougars showed resilience and competitiveness across the board. The distance crew led the way on both the boys and girls sides, highlighted by strong performances from Noelle Byrum and Isaak Castillo.

Byrum delivered an outstanding night on the girls side, placing second in both the 800-meter run (2:39.73) and the 1600-meter run (5:46.96), while also contributing to the Cougars’ efforts in distance events . On the boys side, Castillo showcased his toughness by winning the 1600-meter run in 5:05.69 and adding a solid effort in the 800 meters .

Van Wert also found success in relays and field events. The girls 4×400 relay team captured first place in 4:22.83, and the 4×200 relay added a runner-up finish. In the field, Flannery Foster led the way with a first-place throw in the discus (110-7), while Lily Greve earned a share of first in the high jump.

On the boys side, Evan Keuneke claimed a victory in the 400-meter dash (52.73), while the Cougars dominated the 4×800 relay, taking both first and second place to showcase their depth in distance events .

For their grit and determination in a highly competitive meet, Isaak Castillo and Noelle Byrum were named Cougar Pride Award winners, embodying the toughness and competitive spirit of the Van Wert program.

Crestview sweeps own quad

CONVOY — The Crestview boys and girls first first at Tuesday’s home quad against Antwerp, Continental and Hicksville. Here are the results for the Knights.

Girls

100 meter hurdles: Marissa Gros (2nd) Evie Williman (3rd)

100 meter dash: Graylie Grose (2nd) Delanie Balliet (4th)

4×200 relay: Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Ellieannah Ward, Lydia Grace, 1st, 1:52.16

1600 meter run: Anna Gardner (2nd) Jetta Merkle (4th)

4×100 relay: Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Ellieannah Ward, Lydia Grace (1st, 52.05)

400 meter dash: Lydia Grace (3rd), Marissa Gros (4th)

300 meter hurdles: Zoe Ross (1st,58.28), Evie Williman (2nd)

800 meter run: Jetta Merkle (5th)

200 meter dash: Graylie Grose (1st, 27.26), Delanie Balliet (2nd)

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner (1st,13:21.43)

4×400 relay: Marissa Gros, Ellieannah Ward, Zoe Ross, Lydia Grace, (1st, 4:41.58).

High jump: Zoe Ross (4th)

Pole vault: Emily Adams (4th)

Long jump: Ellieannah Ward (2nd) Marissa Gros (3rd)

Shot put: Evie Lamb (5th)

Discus: Emily Adams (2nd)

Boys

4×800 relay: Lincoln Smith, Derek Young, Hudson Perrott, Kale Vining (1st, 8:57.62).

110 meter hurdles: Noah Mosier (4th) Logan Matson (5th)

100 meter dash: Drayden Hoffman (1st-11.07), Liam Putman (2nd), Brentyn Rodriguez (3rd) Beckam Putman (4th)

4×200 relay: Drayden Hoffman, Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth (1st, 1:34.42)

1600 meter run: Lincoln Smith (1st, 4:35.84), Derek Young (2nd), Hudson Perrott (4th)

4×100 relay: Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman (1st, 44.64)

400 meter dash: Hayden Perrott (1st, 52.15), Brentyn Rodriguez (4th), Ian Owens (5th)

300 hurdles: Bladin Scott (2nd), Robert Tyas (3rd)

800 meter run: Kale Vining (3rd) Ian Owens (4th)

200 meter dash: Drayden Hoffman (1st, 22.49), Beckam Putman (4th)

3200 meter run: Derek Young (1st,10:11.21), Caleb Thomas (3rd), Ian Owens (5th)

4×400 relay: Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Kale Vining, Brentyn Rodriguez (1st, 3:38).

High jump: Bladin Scott (4th)

Pole vault: Bladin Scott (4th) Bentley Scott (5th)

Long jump: Logan Matson (2nd)

Shot put: CJ Speelman (4th)

Discus: Kale Lichtensteiger (5th)