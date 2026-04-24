Northwest State schedules STEM camps

VW independent/submitted information

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will host a series of hands-on summer STEM camps for learners of all ages, beginning on June 15 with Moon Bot Adventure Camp: Robot Rescue. The camp season will wrap up July 8. Campers can expect fun, hands-on learning activities as part of their action-packed camps!

For all grade ranges listed below, it is the grade students finished in 2026 unless the camp specifies otherwise.

JUNE CAMPS

Moon Bot Adventure Camp: Robot Rescue (Grades 1-2), LEGO Adventure Island: Build, Explore, Survive (Grades 1-2), Royal Magic Makers: A Princess STEAM Camp (Grades 1-2), RoboMania: Where Fun Meets Future Tech (Grades 3-4), Swing Into STEM – LEGO Mini Golf Challenge (Grades 3-4), Lights! Camera! STEM! Stop Motion Movie Camp (Grades 3-4), Cookies, Crafts & Confidence GIRLS Camp (Grades 5-8), Wild About Animal Art (Grades 5-8), First Aid Camp (Grades 5-8).

JULY CAMPS

Sole Lab: Vintage Sneaker Masterclass (June 29-July 1 – for Grades 5-8), SPIKE Robotics (June 29-July 1 – for Grades 5-8), Bot to the Future: Smart Delivery Robotics (Grades 5-8), Master Builder Lab: Motion & Mechanics (Grades 5-8).

For a complete listing of Northwest State summer camps, including dates, ages, fees and registration information, visit https://NorthwestState.edu/Camps or contact Jani Tisovic at the college by phone at 419.267.1381., or by email at SummerCamps@NorthwestState.edu.