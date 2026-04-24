OHSAA releases football divisons, regions

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for 2026 football season and there are some notable changes around the area.

Among Northwest Conference teams, Bluffton has moved from Division VI to Division V, making the Pirates the only Division V team in the NWC. Columbus Grove and Lima Central Catholic are both moving from Division VII to Division VI, Region 22. Allen East, Crestview and Spencerville are staying in Division VI, while Delphos Jefferson and Fort Loramie, a football-only member, will both remain in Division VI.

In the Western Buckeye League, the only change involves Bath, as the Wildcats are dropping from Division IV to Division V. Celina, Defiance, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta are once again in Division III, while Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert are again in Division IV, with the Cougars remaining in Region 14, which stretches from Bellefontaine to the Cleveland suburb of Bay Village.

Green Meadows Conference member Wayne Trace is dropping down a division, going from Division VI to Division VII. Defending Division VII state champion St. Henry will compete in Division VI this fall, and perennial power Coldwater is going from Division VI to Division V.

A total of 37 schools moved up a division from their 2025 assignment, which is due to the 2026-27 school year being the start of a new two-year base enrollment cycle, and/or also the OHSAA’s competitive balance process.

Of note, school consolidations are anticipated this summer within Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Youngstown City School District, which will result in some schools within those districts being reclassified into higher divisions. The OHSAA annually sets September 10 as the date to collect enrollment data from new schools and schools that have consolidations.

Starting Monday, schools will have a two-week window to opt up to Division I, per OHSAA bylaw 2-1-1, which could result in additional changes to divisional assignments.

Prior to those consolidations and potential opt-ups, the current 2026 divisions and regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2026

2026 OHSAA Football – Report Showing All Schools

Schools can have up to 13 days of practice without pads during the summer, beginning May 15. An additional five days are permitted beginning July 15 for schools to complete the mandatory five-day acclimatization period. The OHSAA does not set a limit on physical fitness and conditioning workouts in the summer.

2026 OHSAA Football Calendar

Summer period: May 15 through July 31 (13 practices permitted, plus five days for acclimation)

Practice begins: August 1

Regular season begins: Week of August 17 (first Friday is August 21)

Regular season ends: Saturday night, October 24

Playoff qualifiers announced: Sunday, October 25

Regional first round: Friday, October 30

Regional quarterfinals: Friday, November 6

Regional semifinals: Friday, November 13

Regional finals: Friday, November 20

State semifinals: Friday, November 27

State championships: December 3-5, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton