Retirement open house set for Rick McCoy

VW independent/submitted information

An open house will be held Tuesday, April 28, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., to celebrate the retirement of Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy

The public is invited to this event, which will take place at the EMA Office, 1230 Lincoln Highway on the Marsh Foundation property.

All are welcome to recognize McCoy on his remarkable career and wish him the very best in retirement.