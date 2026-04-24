RTA service in Van Wert County seems to be catching on

Allen County Regional Transit Authority Executive Director-Operations Brian Wildermuth spoke at least week’s Lunch and Learn event in Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s been approximately three months since a new transit service officially began operations in Van Wert County and, by all accounts, it appears to be going well.

Lima-based Allen County Regional Transit Authority (ACRTA) officially began transportation services in Van Wert County on January 19, a month after releasing information about the state’s investment in new transportation opportunities called the New Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership. Late last year, ACRTA was awarded more than $600,000 for a one-year pilot program in Van Wert County, which was used to purchase two vehicles and help subsidize ride costs.

Speaking at a “Lunch and Learn” event held last week at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, Allen County Regional Transit Authority Executive Director of Operations Brian Wildermuth spoke about the service and answered various questions from those in attendance.

“I would say it’s going a little better than we expected,” Wildermuth said. “It took off faster than we thought. We had 46 trips in our first month but, in fairness, we started mid-month and we had (inclement) weather, then we were up to 273 in February and 278 trips in March.”

“On average we have one bus here at all times then on an as-needed basis we’ll have a second driver come over when we’re getting logjammed,” he continued. “I think the way the numbers are going, I can see there being two buses here during all the ‘hot’ times.”

All rides are on small handicap-accessible buses that look similar to large vans, and are offered to the public with door-to-door service in two ways: microtransit and demand-response.

“Microtransit is a door-to-door service in certain areas,” Wildermuth explained. “Demand-response takes a person wherever they’re scheduling themselves to go.”

Microtransit rides start at $3 each way and are operating within two zones in Van Wert County. One zone is within the city limits of Van Wert, and the other is on the northeast side of the county. Demand response rides run between $6-$12 each way and provide door-to-door service anywhere in the county. Ride prices are slightly more when crossing service zones or traveling farther distances.

Both ride options run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays, or major holidays – New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

To schedule a ride, call 419.222.2RTA, visit actra.com, or download the free app: Allen County RTA.