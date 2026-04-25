Defiance holds Van Wert in check

VW independent sports

DEFIANCE — Cam Werts singled in Trevor Halker in the first inning but the Cougars were held off the scoreboard for the rest of the game and fell to Defiance 5-1 in Western Buckeye League baseball action on Friday.

The Bulldogs tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first and the game remained 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth, when an RBI double by Jaren Honsberger gave Defiance the lead for good. The Bulldogs then added three more runs in the fifth.

Halker finished with two of Van Wert’s four hits. Jace Huebner pitched the first 4 1/ 3 innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and seven walks. Finley Dickinson pitched the remaining 1 2/ 3 innings and gave up two hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Van Wert (5-8, 1-4 WBL) will play at Delphos St. John’s today.