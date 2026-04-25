Knights compete at Troy Relays
VW independent sports
TROY — The Crestview girls placed 12 out of 16 teams and the Knights boys finished 10 out of 15 teams at Friday’s Troy Relays. Troy won the team title on the girls’ side with Springfield finishing as the runner-up. Miamisburg was the team champion on the boys’ side, with Troy placing second. Crestview’s results are listed below.
Girls
4×200: (8th) — Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward, Delanie Balliet, Graylie Grose
Sprint medley: (4th) – Ellieannah Ward, Marissa Gros, Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet
4×100: (4th) – Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward
Iron 4×100: (8th) – Emily Adams, Lyndsey Reinhart, Ella Lamb, Georgia Long
Long jump: (6th) – Ellieannah Ward, Marissa Gros
High jump: (8th) – Evie Williman, Zoe Ross
Boys
4×1600: (4th) – Hudson Perrott, Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Kale Vining
Sprint medley: (8th) – Noah Mosier, Hayden Perrott, Beckam Putman, Logan Matson
Distance medley: (5th) – Hudson Perrott, Ian Owens, Lincoln Smith, Derek Young
4×400: (8th) – Brentyn Rodriguez, Kale Vining, Beckam Putman, Ian Owens
4×100: (7th) – Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Drayden Hoffman, Braxton Leeth
Iron 4×100: (2nd) – Kale Lichtenstieger, Draven Frost, CJ Speelman, Bladin Scott
4×800: (7th) – Kale Vining, Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Hudson Perrott
POSTED: 04/25/26 at 9:22 am. FILED UNDER: Sports