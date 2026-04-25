Knights compete at Troy Relays

VW independent sports

TROY — The Crestview girls placed 12 out of 16 teams and the Knights boys finished 10 out of 15 teams at Friday’s Troy Relays. Troy won the team title on the girls’ side with Springfield finishing as the runner-up. Miamisburg was the team champion on the boys’ side, with Troy placing second. Crestview’s results are listed below.

Girls

4×200: (8th) — Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward, Delanie Balliet, Graylie Grose

Sprint medley: (4th) – Ellieannah Ward, Marissa Gros, Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet

4×100: (4th) – Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward

Iron 4×100: (8th) – Emily Adams, Lyndsey Reinhart, Ella Lamb, Georgia Long

Long jump: (6th) – Ellieannah Ward, Marissa Gros

High jump: (8th) – Evie Williman, Zoe Ross

Boys

4×1600: (4th) – Hudson Perrott, Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Kale Vining

Sprint medley: (8th) – Noah Mosier, Hayden Perrott, Beckam Putman, Logan Matson

Distance medley: (5th) – Hudson Perrott, Ian Owens, Lincoln Smith, Derek Young

4×400: (8th) – Brentyn Rodriguez, Kale Vining, Beckam Putman, Ian Owens

4×100: (7th) – Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Drayden Hoffman, Braxton Leeth

Iron 4×100: (2nd) – Kale Lichtenstieger, Draven Frost, CJ Speelman, Bladin Scott

4×800: (7th) – Kale Vining, Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Hudson Perrott