Retirees meet, will meet again April 29

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Central Insurance retirees and guests gathered on March 25 for their monthly lunch at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Everyone settled in, grabbed their favorite buffet picks, and spent the afternoon catching up, swapping stories, and enjoying a relaxed meal together.

Joining the group this month were Dewaine Johnson, Sue Karst, Viv Langhals, Ruth Ricker, Paula Giessler Scott, Linda Holden, and Phil Steinen. The conversation was lively, the laughs were easy, and a few folks even stuck around afterward for some friendly card games.

The next retirees’ lunch will be at 11 a.m. this Wednesday, April 29, at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Rd. in Van Wert. No presentation will be given during the luncheon. All Central retirees and their guests are welcome to come out, grab a bite, and enjoy some good company.