Hospital offering free skin screening

Submitted information

Community members are invited to attend a free skin lesion screening clinic from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

The clinic is open to the public and offered on a walk-in basis and no registration or appointment is required. During the event, a physician will evaluate any concerning skin lesions and discuss potential next steps if additional care is recommended. Each screening takes about 20 minutes.

Skin changes are common and can range from harmless growths to more serious concerns, making it important to have anything unusual evaluated by a medical professional.

“Skin changes are often easy to overlook, but early detection can make a significant difference,” said Thomas Conte, MD, Van Wert Hospital chief of surgery. “This screening clinic gives people an opportunity to have a concerning spot looked at in a comfortable setting and to better understand whether further evaluation is needed.”

The screening clinic will be held in the hospital’s surgery department. Guests should enter through the main entrance (Door No. 1) upon arrival. Staff will be available onsite to help schedule follow-up appointments, if recommended. While the screenings themselves are free, any additional office visits or procedures may involve standard costs.