Local Elks Lodge announces Americanism essay winners

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the winners of the 2025-2026 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What Does Service to Your Country Mean To You?” The students competed in divisions by age group.

The local winners, which were forwarded to the district for further judging, were (front row, left to right):

5th grade: 1st place – Ellie Adam, Crestview Elementary School

5th grade: 2nd place – Kendrix Farris, Lincolnview Elementary School

5th grade: 3rd place – Maverick Tice, Crestview Elementary School

6th grade: 1st place – Azalea Hammons, Crestview Middle School

6th grade: 2nd place – Alirah Ricker, Grover Hill Middle School

6th grade: 3rd place – Eastin Brincefield, Crestview Middle School

(Pictured left to right, back row)

7th Grade: 1st place — Sawyer Schlatter, Wayne Trace Middle School

7th Grade: 2nd place – Isabel Merkle, Crestview Middle School

7th Grade: 3rd place – Addison Horstman, Lincolnview Middle School

8th Grade: 1st place – Hazel Smith, Lincolnview Middle School

8th Grade: 2nd place – Megan Parker, Wayne Trace Middle School

8th Grade: 3rd place – Gage Grubb, Crestview Middle School

Anita Carvajal – Lodge Americanism Committee Chair

Winners at the northwest district level were Azalea Hammons and Addison Horstman who placed first in their age group. Hazel Smith placed second in her age group and Kendrix Farris, Isable Merkle and Megan Parker placed third in their age group.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 congratulated all of the winners and thanked all of the students, teachers and schools for their participation in this year’s essay contest.