Time capsule buried…

The year 2051 – that’s when a time capsule buried at Vantage Career Center on Friday will be opened. Students and staff gathered Friday to bury the capsule filled with an item from each of Vantage’s programs, along with a few additional pieces. The burial was completed by the school’s Construction Equipment Technology program. Superintendent Rick Turner shared a few words during a brief ceremony, highlighting the importance of preserving memories and celebrating career and technical education. Wyatt Richardson photos