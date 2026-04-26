Weekend roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 7 Delphos St. John’s 6 (11 innings)

DELPHOS — A bases loaded walk scored Griffin McCracken in the top of the 11th inning and Van Wert was able to hold on for a 7-6 win over Delphos St. John’s at Stadium Park on Saturday.

A two-out RBI single by Finley Dickinson in the second inning gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead, but the Blue Jays answered with four runs in the fourth, including two on a Van Wert error. The Cougars tied the game 5-5 in top of the seventh when Finley scored on an RBI single by Cam Werts, then Van Wert took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Noah Krites scored on a bases loaded walk. Delphos St. John’s tied the game 6-6 on a Cougar error in the bottom of the 10th.

The game featured eight pitchers, four by each team. Easton Putman earned the win by going the last four innings and giving up two hits and a run (unearned), while striking out four. The Cougars pounded out 15 hits, including four by Dickinson and two each by Putman, Alex Benner and Zach Scott.

Van Wert (6-8) will host Wapakoneta on Tuesday. Delphos St. John’s (7-3) will face Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Fairview 4 Lincolnview 0

DEFIANCE — Pitching was the name of the game at the PBR Spring Classic at Defiance High School on Saturday.

Lincolnview and Fairview combined for just four hits, two by each team, but the Apaches scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat the Lancers 4-0. Two of the runs came on RBI singles, while a third came on a bases loaded balk. Fairview’s Elijah Arend earned the complete game win with a pair of strikeouts and two walks. Lincolnview’s Graham Kill also went the distance and struck out four and walked three.

The Lancers (9-2) are scheduled to host Columbus Grove today.

Softball

Patrick Henry 8 Lincolnview 3

Lincolnview 10 Ada 0

Ila Hughes and Emme Stevens each had two hits but Lincolnview fell to Patrick Henry 8-3 on Saturday. Cassidy Rank drove in two of Lincolnview’s three runs.

The Lancers bounced back with a 10-0 win over Ada.

Lainey Spear had three hits, including a first inning RBI double and a two-run homer in the third. Ila Hughes had a pair of hits and drove in three runs and earned the complete game win by holding Ada to just two hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

Lincolnview (12-4) will host Columbus Grove today.