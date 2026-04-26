Winning $60M lottery ticket claimed
VW independent staff
A winning $60 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Van Wert last month has been claimed, but the winner or winners will remain anonymous.
According to a press release from the Ohio Lottery, the prize was claimed by The Happy Trails Trust, represented by local attorney Shaun A. Putman. The winner opted for the cash option of $30 million before taxes.
The winning ticket was sold on St. Patrick’s Day at Tyler’s Short Stop on E. Main St. For selling the winner, the store will receive a $60,000 bonus.
POSTED: 04/26/26 at 8:50 pm. FILED UNDER: News