Barton Donald “Poke” Bickle

Barton Donald “Poke” Bickle, 62, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2026 at his home.

He was born July 1, 1963 and was the son of Bruce Bickle of Ohio City, and Connie Jo (Sallee) Bickle, who preceded him in death.

Barton Bickle

Poke was a graduate of Ohio City Liberty High School. He was a volunteer for the Ohio City Fire Department. He was a member of the Rockford Fraternal Order of Eagles Post #1292, and the Rockford American Legion Post #508.

In addition to his father, Bruce, Poke is survived by his son, Ryan (Brittany) Bickle of Ohio City; his brother, Chris (Michelle) Bickle of Rockford; his sister, Teri Bickle of Celina; his biological father, Barton H. Sidle of Ohio City; two grandchildren, Gage and Lainey Bickle; a niece, Casey (Derek) Platfoot; a nephew, Troy (Terra) Patterson, and five great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mom, Connie Jo, Poke was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexis Bickle.

A family graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. A celebration of Poke’s life will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ohio City Community Building with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating.

Contributions in Poke’s memory may be made to the Ohio City Fire Department or to the Alexis Bickle Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.

Services have been entrusted to Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford.