Council handles various agenda items

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council has taken another step toward changing speed limits along Van Wert Decatur Rd.

Monday night, council members heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the speed limit to 35 miles per hour on Ervin Rd./Van Wert Decatur Rd. from S. Shannon St. to Elks Drive, and another ordinance amending the speed limit to 50 miles per hour from Elks Drive to U.S. 224. Two more readings will take place and if ultimately approved, the new speed limits would take effect early in the summer.

Council members also approved Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreements with True Partners Holdings LLC (Hampton Inn) and Cool Machines Holdings LLC.

During a brief report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the city’s reservoirs are now over 90 percent full due to the recent rains, and he said ODOT and city crews will work on improvements to the Franklin Street Bridge May 5-6, with limited traffic interruptions.

Mayor Ken Markward told council it may be time to update the city’s laws about door-to-door peddlers. He noted there have been no changes since 1992.