Gas prices up, another increase expected

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you need to gas up, you may want to do it sooner rather than later.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 22.1 cents per gallon in the last week and more pump price increases are expected this week.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio, gas averaged $3.89 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Ohio are 3.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.408 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.69 per gallon, a notable difference of $2.70 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline prices rose in 39 states over the last week, with the national average moving higher, while diesel prices declined in most states, offering a brief divergence at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that divergence may prove short-lived. Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow. Many inland states, including those in the Great Lakes and Plains, could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022, while price-cycling markets may also experience another round of hikes in the next few days.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

April 27, 2025: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

April 27, 2024: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 27, 2023: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

April 27, 2022: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $4.14/g)

April 27, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)