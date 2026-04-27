Real estate transfers 4/20-4/24/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between April 20-24, 2026.

Noah B. Wengard, Marilyn S. Wengard to Leroy S. Wickey, Marlene R. Miller – a portion of Section 19 in Willshire Township.

Estate of James Hodgson Jr. to Kristin D. Briggs, Lori A. Ellis – Delphos inlots, lot 246.

Zachary T. Cotterman, Zaine A. Cotterman, Alexis Cotterman to Enrique Sandate Vazquez – Scott outlots, lot 1.

Brittany Lichtenberger, Brittany Kay Lichtenberger to Daryl Lichtenberger – a portion of Section 17 in Pleasant Township.

Daryl Lichtenberger to Jacob Lyvers, Hannah Lyvers – a portion of Section 17 in Pleasant Township.

Roger W. Mell, Heidi M. Mell to Roger W. Mell – Delphos inlots, lot 296.

Lonnie McIntosh, Karen S. McIntosh to Lonnie McIntosh, Karen S. McIntosh – Convoy inlots, lot 274; lot 275.

William J. Cotterman, Wendy L. Cotterman to Christopher S. Manson, Casey J. Manson – a portion of Section 24 in Union Township.

Justin M. Gamble, Kirsten A. Gamble to Audrey Dealey, Tanner Hetrick – a portion of Section 23 in Tully Township.

Middle Point Real Estate Holdings LLC to Everwell Propco RV LLC – a portion of Section 11 in Ridge Township.

Stephen Duvall, Cynthia Duvall to Stephen Duvall, Cynthia Duvall – a portion of Section 30 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 31 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 31 in Jackson Township.

Elizabeth M. Tamplin to Gabriel M. Tamplin – Van Wert inlots, lot 3786; lot 3787; lot 3788; lot 3789; lot 3790; lot 3791.

Estate of Keith Rust to Cheryl Rust – Delphos inlots, lot 641.

Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust TR, Anthony S. Gardner TR, Keith E. Gardner TR to Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Keith E. Gardner TR – a portion of Section 7 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 7 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 18 in Pleasant Township.

Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust TR, Anthony S. Gardner TR, Keith E. Gardner TR to Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Keith E. Gardner TR – a portion of Section 7 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 7 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 18 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 18 in Pleasant Township.

Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust TR, Anthony S. Gardner TR, Keith E. Gardner TR to Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Keith E. Gardner TR – a portion of Section 18 in Pleasant Township.

Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust, Nancy B. Gardner Family Living Trust TR, Anthony S. Gardner TR, Keith E. Gardner TR to Kee-To LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2647.