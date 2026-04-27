SWCD celebrates Stewardship Week

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District encourages you to think about your personal responsibility to be a good steward of natural resources during its annual Stewardship Week celebration. The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) has proclaimed April 26-May 3, as Stewardship Week, marking the 71st year of the national event. The 2026 Stewardship Week is themed “Soil. Where It All Begins”, which celebrates the incredible power of soil to support life in all its forms.

The Van Wert SWCD was formed to assist people in Van Wert County to protect and conserve the natural resources for all residents by providing technical, educational, and financial assistance.

Third graders at Lincolnview Elementary School received a book for Stewardship Week. Photo submitted

During Stewardship Week, the Van Wert SWCD provided a Red Maple tree seedling to each fourth grade student in the county along with a presentation regarding the importance of planting trees. Van Wert SWCD Education Coordinator Tammy Campbell visited schools to give presentations on the importance of being a good steward in their community. Through the generous grant received from the Van Wert County Foundation, the SWCD has been able to provide these tree seedlings and provide classes with the book “Jump Into Science: Dirt” along with other supplies for area students.

Van Wert SWCD is a member of the National Association of Conservation Districts which oversees the Stewardship Week program. Stewardship Week is one of the largest national annual programs to promote conservation. NACD represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, which were established to encourage resource conservation across the country.

Additional information about Stewardship Week is available on the NACD website at www.nacdnet.org.