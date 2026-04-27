Take to the Limit this Saturday at NPAC

A night of classic rock, timeless harmonies, and unforgettable songs is set to take over the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday as To The Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute brings the music of one of America’s greatest bands to life. Presenting Sponsor to this great night is Porter and Squash.

The Eagles defined a generation with their signature blend of country rock, soaring vocals, and iconic songwriting. With hits like Take It Easy, Peaceful Easy Feeling, Hotel California, and Life in the Fast Lane, their music continues to connect with audiences decades later, and this Saturday, those songs return to the stage in a powerful live experience.

To The Limit is more than a tribute band. Known for their exceptional musicianship and dedication to authenticity, the group recreates the sound and spirit of the Eagles with remarkable precision. From the intricate vocal harmonies to the unmistakable guitar solos, every detail is carefully crafted to transport audiences back to the golden age of rock and roll.

If you like music by The Eagles, you’ll want to head to the NPAC this Saturday night. Photos submitted

What sets this show apart is its commitment to the full concert experience. It is not simply about playing the songs, but about capturing the feeling of an Eagles performance, the energy, the storytelling, and the connection that made the original band legendary.

Audiences can expect a journey through a catalog that spans generations. From the laid-back California sound of Tequila Sunrise to the driving energy of Heartache Tonight, the performance balances nostalgia with a fresh, live intensity that keeps fans engaged from the first note to the final encore.

“This is one of those shows that just feels good from start to finish,” said Executive Director Jarin Hart. “It’s a great night out, filled with songs people know and love, and thanks to the support of Porter and Squash, we’re able to bring this level of entertainment to our region at a really affordable price.”

The Eagles themselves remain one of the best-selling bands of all time, with a legacy built on chart-topping hits and enduring influence across the music world. Their songs are woven into the fabric of American music, making a tribute like To The Limit not just a concert, but a celebration of a soundtrack that has stood the test of time.

Whether you grew up with these songs on the radio or are discovering them for the first time, this Saturday’s performance offers a chance to relive the magic in a live setting right here in Van Wert.